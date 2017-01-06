Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s Basketball Team Wins 85-74

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s Basketball Team held on to their Half-time lead tonight to win the game tonight over Impact Basketball Academy 85-74. Mustangs Guard David Thornton was the teams leading scorer for the game with 19 points and 4 rebounds to help the Mustangs take the win.

The Mustangs Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams play Miles Community College on January 12, 2017. With the Women playing at 5:30p.m. and the Men at 7:30p.m.