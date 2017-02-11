Latest

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Unable To Hold Off Casper College Thunderbirds In Their 72-71 Loss

February 11, 2017

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs were unable to hold off the hard charging Casper College Thunderbirds in their 72-71 loss today.

Mustangs Callum Lawson was the leading scorer today with 24 points and 6 rebounds.

The Mustangs Host the Gillette College Pronghorns on Wednesday February 15, during the annual free United Steel Workers Labor Night. Tip off at 7:30pm.

