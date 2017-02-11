Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s Basketball Defeats Casper College Thunderbirds 66-57

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s Basketball team defeated the Casper College Thunderbirds today 66-57.

The Mustangs went into todays game 19-5 on the season and 8-1 in conference play and were able to pull of the win against a very tough Thunderbirds team.

Mustangs Freshman Dora Goles was the leading scorer with 22 points and 5 rebounds.

The Mustangs host the Gillette College Pronghorns on Wednesday February 15 for the annual free United Steel Workers Labor Night. Tip off is at 5:30pm.