Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s Basketball Defeats Little Big Horn College 119-45

January 14, 2017

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs women’s Basketball defeated the Little Big Horn College Lady Rams today 119-45.

Shayla Simpson was the teams leading scorer today with 22 points and 5 rebounds.

When asked about the game Mustangs Head Coach Garett Sherman said ” it was nice to get everyone in tonight.”

The Mustangs next home game will be January 26, 2017 at Rushmore Gymnasium against Northwest College. Tip off will be at 5:30 pm.

 

