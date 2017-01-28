Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s Basketball Team Defeats Sheridan College Generals 95-51

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s Basketball team defeated the Generals of Sheridan College today 95-51.

The Mustangs started off strong offensively but struggled a little in the first half. They were able to pull together and went into the half with a 17 point lead over the Generals.

The Mustangs came out strong both offensively as well as defensively in the second half to extend their halftime lead by 44 points to defeat the Generals 95-51.

Mustangs Sophomore Irene Garrido Perez was the teams leading scorer with 21 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mustangs shot 7 of 11 from the free throw line and 18 of 35 from three point range.

The Mustangs host the Casper College Thunderbirds Women’s Basketball on February 11, 2017 at 2:00pm.