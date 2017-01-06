Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Win 85-74

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs men’s basketball team held on to their halftime lead tonight to win the game over Impact Basketball Academy, 85-74. Mustangs Guard David Thornton was the teams leading scorer for the game with 19 points and four rebounds to help the Mustangs take the win.

The Mustangs men and women will play Miles Community College on January 12th with the women playing at 5:30 pm and the men at 7:30 pm.