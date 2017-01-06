Latest

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Win 85-74

January 6, 2017

img_0439

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs men’s basketball team held on to their halftime lead tonight to win the game over Impact Basketball Academy, 85-74.  Mustangs Guard David Thornton was the teams leading scorer for the game with 19 points and four rebounds to help the Mustangs take the win.

300x250_wwcc_fall_2016

The Mustangs men and women will play Miles Community College on January 12th with the women playing at 5:30 pm and the men at 7:30 pm.

img_0385

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Win 85-74"

Leave a Reply