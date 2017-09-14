Western Wyoming Community College Soccer Results

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s Soccer team walked away with the win yesterday afternoon over the Golden Eagles from Laramie County Community College.

The Mustangs defeated the Golden Eagles by a final score of 2-0.

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Women’s team were dealt a heavy loss in their game when they were defeated by the Lady Golden Eagles 8-1.

The Mustangs are at home this Friday and Saturday.

The Mustangs take on the Cougars of Western Nebraska Community College beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday at Rock Springs High School.

The Mustangs take the field again on Saturday when they face off against the Plainsmen of Northeast Junior College beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.