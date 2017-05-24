Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball Team To Host Summer Basketball Camp

The Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball coaches will host a summer basketball camp this summer for girls in 1st through 8th grades on June 5-8 at the Western Wyoming Community College Gym.

The Mustang Basketball Coaching staff will challenge and excite the youth as they learn from them and the other instructors at the camp. The Western Wyoming Community College gym floor, home to the Mustangs, will provide the perfect environment for the youth to develop their skills, learn proper basketball fundamentals and learn team play.

For more information, contact WWCC Women’s Basketball coach Garett Sherman at 307-382-1853 or gsherman@westernwyoming.edu.