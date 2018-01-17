Western Wyoming Community College’s 2018 Wellness Challenge

Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting the annual 12 week Wellness Challenge. Pretesting dates are; January 25th and 26th from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and January 27th from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Wellness Center Activity Room 1662. Post testing will be April 19th and 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and April 21st, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In an effort to include and help the local community in achieving their fitness goals for 2018, and hopefully for life, the Wellness Challenge is a 12 week fitness challenge for anyone over the age of six. The pre-testing and post testing is performed to measure each participant’s improvements. The WWCC Exercise Science interns will assist each person in setting realistic exercise and dietary goals.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30PM to 7:30PM, Wellness Challenge participants will have the option of attending free fitness classes, as well as use of the machine weight room and cardio room on campus. During work out times, the WWCC Wellness Center will be available for participants to use, free of charge. The training guidance and free exercise classes offered by the Exercise Science students on Tuesday and Thursday evenings has helped participants stay on track in the past.

The pre and post testing consist of four completely confidential tests. The cardiovascular test is a one mile walk used to calculate cardiovascular fitness. The grip strength is a simple hand squeezing tool used to calculate upper body strength. Flexibility is tested using a modified sit-and-reach test. Lastly, a noninvasive scale will be used to measure body composition in order to determine body composition results.

“Friendly competition can make working towards fitness goals both motivating and fun. In the past, groups from various worksites, student groups, families, etc., participate in the Wellness Challenge. The social aspects of working toward common goals as well as the support and encouragement from group members has made an important difference for participants,” said Dorothy Harton, Division Chair of Health Sciences and Public Service at Western.

Participants challenge other individuals by signing up as individuals, and they challenge other groups by signing up as a group. The individuals, as well as the group that made most significant fitness improvements over the 12 weeks will receive the satisfaction of winning, as well as receive prizes. More importantly, all participants will have the opportunity to make significant strides in fitness over the 12 weeks.

“The Wellness Challenge creates enthusiasm for physical activity and good health, and is an excellent way to encourage people to achieve their 2018 fitness goals. Through this challenge, we want people to realize their abilities and see their successes, giving an option to work out for free with really cool classes to participate in. The Exercise Science program is excited to continue this fun tool of teaching and helping people be successful and achieve their fitness resolutions – and be fit for life,” said Jordyn Lee, Exercise Science student at Western.

Registration fees are $5.00 for individuals, and $15.00 for a team of 3 or more, and local businesses will be providing prizes for Wellness Challenge Winners.

Registration will be held during pre-testing. Participants are asked to arrive prepared with a physician’s release for physical activity if they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic, or joint issues. The Exercise Science interns cannot begin pre-testing until this information is provided. WWCC’s priority is health and safety.

For more information and questions, please contact Shelby Vasa at ShelbyVasa@westernwyoming.edu, Jordyn Lee at JordynLee@westernwyoming.edu, or Heidi Duckwitz at HeidiDuckwitz@westernwyoming.edu. The Wellness Challenge is open to the public, and the community is encouraged to participate.