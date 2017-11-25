Western Wyoming Mustangs Defeat Utah State University-Eastern

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs defeated the Golden Eagles of Utah State University-Eastern 82-65 last night.

Mustangs Nathan Fromm was the teams leading scorer with a total of 25 points. Fromm was nine for twelve from the field and six for six from the free throw line.

Calvin Nevill-Kintu was the teams second leading scorer with a total of 17 points. Nevill-Kintu went six for twelve from the field and four for six from the free throw line.

The Mustangs take the court again tonight as they take on Planet Athlete Academy. Tip off is set for 5 p.m.