Western Wyoming Mustangs Sports Scores

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Soccer and Volleyball teams have had a busy weekend of competition.

The Mustangs Volleyball Team took the court Thursday in Scottsbluff Nebraska as they took on the Cougars of Western Nebraska. The Mustangs came away with a 3-0 loss to the Cougars.

The Mustangs then traveled to Torrington for the Wyobraska Tournament where they took home two wins beating out Garden City and Eastern Wyoming Community College.

The Mustangs take on Colorado Northwest and Miles Community College today in the Tournament.

The Mustangs Mens and Women’s Soccer team both came away with the win yesterday over the Western Nebraska Cougars. Them men walked away with a 2-1 win and the women came away with the shut out 3-0 over the Cougars.

The Mustangs take on the Plainsmen and Plainswomen of Northeast Junior College beginning at 3:30 today at Rock Springs High School.