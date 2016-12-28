Western Wyoming Snowfall Totals

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issues some snowfall totals for Western Wyoming for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

They expect more snowfall data to come in and will likely provide an update on snowfall totals later today.

Location Snowfall Fremont County... South Pass Snotel... 8 inches. Deer Park Snotel... 6 inches. Brooks Lake... 4 inches. Burroughs Creek Snotel... 3 inches. Castle Creek Snotel... 3 inches. Cold Springs Snotel... 1 inch. Hobbs Park Snotel... 1 inch. Little Warm Snotel... 1 inch. Lincoln County... Blind Bull Summit... 13 inches. Box Y Ranch... 10 inches. Blind Bull Summit Snotel... 8 inches. Commissary Ridge... 8 inches. Alpine... 5.5 inches. Indian Creek Snotel... 5 inches. Spring Creek Divide Snotel... 4 inches. Cottonwood Creek Snotel... 4 inches. Hams Fork Snotel... 4 inches. Willow Creek Snotel... 4 inches. Kelley Ranger Station Snotel... 3 inches. Salt River Summit Snotel... 2 inches. Park County... Evening Star Snotel... 3 inches. Younts Peak Snotel... 3 inches. Beartooth Lake Snotel... 2 inches. Wolverine Snotel... 2 inches. Blackwater Snotel... 1 inch. Kirwin Snotel... 1 inch. Sublette County... Loomis Park Snotel... 8 inches. Kendall Ranger Station Snotel... 6 inches. Snider Basin Snotel... 6 inches. Bondurant... 5.3 inches. Triple Peak Snotel... 5 inches. Big Sandy Opening Snotel... 4 inches. Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel... 4 inches. Larsen Creek Snotel... 4 inches. New Fork Lake Snotel... 4 inches. East Rim Divide Snotel... 3 inches. Gunsite Pass Snotel... 1 inch. Teton County... Grassy Lake Snotel... 14 inches. Jackson Hole - Rendezvous Bowl... 12 inches. Grand Targhee - Chief Joseph... 11 inches. Jackson Hole - Raymer... 11 inches. Grand Targhee Snotel... 10 inches. Jackson Hole - Mid Mountain... 10 inches. Togwotee Mountain Lodge... 8 inches. Base Camp Snotel... 6 inches. Granite Creek Snotel... 6 inches. Phillips Bench Snotel... 5 inches. Snake River Stn Snotel... 5 inches. Jackson Hole - Base... 5 inches. Snow King... 5 inches. 2 NE Teton Village... 4 inches. Togwotee Pass Snotel... 4 inches. Gros Ventre Summit Snotel... 3 inches. Jackson... 3 inches. Darwin Ranch... 2 inches. 1 NNW Alta... 1 inch. Yellowstone National Park... Lewis Lake Divide Snotel... 10 inches. Thumb Divide Snotel... 3 inches. Canyon Snotel... 2 inches. Parker Peak Snotel... 2 inches. Sylvan Lake Snotel... 2 inches. Sylvan Road Snotel... 2 inches. Snake River Ranger Station... 1.2 inches.