Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball Loses A Tough One To Utah All-Stars

The Western Wyoming Communty College Mustangs Women’s Basketball team lost a tough one last night to the Utah All-Stars 79-65.

The Mustangs started off strong offensively but struggled throughout the entire game to gain control of the hard charging offense of the Utah All-Stars.

Mustangs Anna Radenkova was the teams leading scorer with 25 points. Radenkova went 8 for 11 from the field and shot 4 for 5 from the three point line and made 5 of her 6 free throws.

Tyra Carr was the second leading scorer for the Mustangs with 10 points. Carr went 5 for 14 from the field with two assists.

The Mustangs face the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern this afternoon at 3 p.m.