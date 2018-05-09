Western’s 2018 Outstanding Graduates

Western Wyoming Community College has selected this year’s Outstanding Graduates. Kenneth Astle, Tiffany Diaz, and Shayla Patterson are the 2018 winners. The three students will receive their awards at the Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m.

The qualifications for nomination are each nominee must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and a minimum of 30 credits from Western Wyoming Community College. This is verified by The Outstanding Graduate Committee.

When nominating a student, the nominator must specifically relate the student’s qualifications, skills, and involvement in the following: involvemed in campus and/or community activities, demonstrate leadership, and have a positive attitude. Additionally, a nominator must also describe how they foresee the individual representing Western in the future.

“I am very grateful to have attended WWCC in the time that I did; I met so many great friends and such amazing faculty and staff. I am so excited to have been chosen as an Outstanding Graduate for the graduating class of 2018 from Western! It is such an honor to receive this award and know that the people around campus that I see and talk to everyday made it happen. Because of them I am a more educated, social and well-rounded person, and I honestly couldn’t thank the student body, faculty and staff enough for this opportunity,” said Tiffany Diaz, Western Ambassador and Associate of Science student from Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Kenneth Astle said, “Being named one of Western Wyoming’s Outstanding Graduates is a privilege and an honor I do not take lightly. My experience with the faculty at Western has been a rewarding journey. As a member of the WWCC Wrestling team, I experienced exceptional coaching and expectations that pushed me to be my best. Together, the academic and athletic education I received at Western far exceeded my expectations. I have loved my two years at Western. Thank you Administration, Faculty, Coaches and Students.” Astle is from Layton, UT and is graduating with an Associate of Science in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts. He was also on the wrestling team at Western and ranked #1 in the NJCAA.

“My time at Western has made me a better all-around person. Western has helped me excel academically, provided me an opportunity to lead students and events, and has provided mentorship from the best advisors who truly care about creating champion students and individuals. I know that there is no other junior college in the state of Wyoming that can compete with the quality of education that Western offers. My professors, leaders, and advisors know me personally, care about my future, and have given me the tools necessary to reach my goals in the next chapter of my life. I would not be where I am or who I am today if I had not been pushed to reach my goals and my potential by professors and advisors who care about each individual,” said Shayla Patterson, from Afton, WY. Patterson will graduate with an Associate of Arts. During her time at Western she was a resident hall assistant and Associated Student Government (ASG) President.

Please join Western in celebrating the 2018 graduates at the Commencement Ceremony on May 18th at 7:00PM in the Rushmore Gym. For questions regarding commencement, please contact Mustang Central at (307) 382-1677 or mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu.