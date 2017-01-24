Western’s Free Spanish-Language Film Series Returns to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – The Spanish Department at Western Wyoming Community College will host its second annual Free Spanish-Language Film Series at the Rock Springs campus beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. All films will be screened in Room 1302 beginning at 7 p.m. This film series is free and open to the public.

The films include:

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – “Sugar” (2008), which follows a Dominican baseball star, Miguel “Sugar” Santos (Algenis Perez), as he works to find success in America’s minor leagues. (Rated R for language, some sexuality, and brief drug use.)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – “All About My Mother” (1999), directed by Pedro Almodóvar, which concerns a young aspiring writer, Esteban (Eloy Azorin), who seeks to learn the identity of his father, which his mother has kept secret. (Rated R for sexuality, including strong sexual dialogue, language, and some drug content.)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – “Maria Full of Grace” (2004), about a Colombian teenager (Catalina Sandino Moreno) who tries to provide for her family by becoming a drug courier for a cartel. (Rated R for drug content and language.)

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – “Undertow” (a.k.a. “Contracorriente”) (2009), which follows the conflicted and bittersweet love triangle between a Peruvian fisherman, his pregnant wife and his male lover. (Not rated; contains adult language, mature situations, and some nudity.)

All four films will be presented in their original language with English subtitles. “Sugar” features both Spanish- and English-language dialogue.

The series is open to students and community members. For more information, email Associate Professor of Spanish Jim Gustafson, Ph.D., at jgustafson@westernwyoming.edu or Assistant Professor of Spanish Nish Goicolea at ngoicolea@westernwyoming.edu.