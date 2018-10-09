Westmoreland Coal Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Westmoreland Coal Company, with an area mine in Kemmerer, announced today that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. Westmoreland entered into a restructuring support agreement with members of an AD HOC Group of lenders. The “Ad Hoc Group that holds just over 76% of the Company’s term loan, just under 58% of its senior secured notes, and just over 79% of its bridge loan.

Additionally, Westmoreland affiliate Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP also filed for relief under the chapter 11 Bankruptcy Code.

Advertisement

According to a press release on Westmoreland’s company website: “Westmoreland’s Canadian entities and Westmoreland Risk Management, Inc. are excluded from the voluntary petitions. Westmoreland’s operations in the U.S. and Canada are cash flow positive and liquidity from operations combined with the Company’s Debtor-In-Possession (“DIP”) financing is sufficient to continue operating its mines in the normal course of business, without any expected impact to current output levels. Importantly, Westmoreland anticipates no staff reductions as a result of the restructuring announcement.”

In a statement by Westmorland’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hutchinson, “After months of thoughtful and productive conversations with our creditors, we have developed a plan that allows Westmoreland to operate as usual while positioning Westmoreland for long-term success,”.

Advertisement

Westmoreland Coal Company is the oldest independent coal company in the United States with operations include surface coal mines in the United States and Canada, underground coal mines in Ohio and New Mexico, a char production facility, and a 50% interest in an activated carbon plant. Westmoreland also owns the general partner of and a majority interest in Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, a publicly-traded coal master limited partnership. For more information, visit www.westmoreland.com.