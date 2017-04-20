WGF Announce Delayed Opening for Soda Lake, Fall Creek, Halfmoon and Luke Lynch

(Photo courtesy of Pinedaleonline.com)

(Pinedale, Wyoming) – Coming off one of the hardest winters western Wyoming has seen in recent history, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced it will delay opening the Soda Lake, Fall Creek, Halfmoon and, the recently acquired, Luke Lynch Wildlife Habitat Management Areas near Pinedale until May 10, 2017. The closure prohibits any human activity.

The decision was made primarily to afford migrating mule deer extra protection from human disturbance. These four Game and Fish administered properties are located within a major migration corridor for the Sublette Mule Deer Herd. Game and Fish considered other closures, but these four are the most important for mule deer at this time.

The delayed opening of the Soda Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area will also preclude anglers from accessing Soda Lake for fishing until May 10.

It’s no secret that this past winter has been particularly hard on local deer and pronghorn populations. Wildlife managers are estimating a minimum of 80 percent of last year’s mule deer fawns to have perished this past winter, as well as an above average portion of adult animals.