WGFD Biologists Conduct Aspen Habitat Surveys

GREEN RIVER – Biologists Kevin Spence and Jim Wasseen with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are using the Live-Dead Index to evaluate impacts of ungulate (hooved animals) herbivory on the vertical growth of young aspen, and trend data can be used to determine if the level of herbivory is impeding young aspen regeneration from growing into mature trees.

The LD index measures and compares the height of the initial growth point for the current year’s terminal leader to the height of the tallest previous terminal leader branch that was killed as a result of browsing. A positive LD value indicates uninterrupted young tree growth and/or recovery from browsing, and suggests regeneration maintains the potential to grow to maturity and replace older aspen trees when they die. An LD value near zero indicates that browsing is suppressing the growth of young aspen, and a negative LD value is an indicator of significant aspen decline and possible death of young trees.

Live-Dead (LD) Index transects were established at six representative sites across the Little Mountain Ecosystem in 2009 to begin evaluating elk browsing effects on aspen regeneration and represent the entire landscape encompassing the South Rock Springs Elk Herd Unit, so that browsing trend data can be used to assist with elk population management and harvest strategy decisions.