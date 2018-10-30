WGFD Seeking Information On Poaching Crimes

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hoping someone has information on two poaching crimes in southeast Wyoming involving a buck mule deer and a bull elk.

Advertisement

On October 20th, Medicine Bow Game Warden Dylan Bergman was notified of a buck mule deer that had been shot from the road on deeded land along Hanna-Leo Draw Road in Deer Hunt Area 70. The suspects were driving a light silver or white newer Ford F150 pickup truck with a full sized four door cab and a short bed. The suspects shot the deer with a .270 Winchester rifle while standing on the road near the back of their truck. They headed for the side of the road to retrieve the deer, but abandoned the carcass and fled the scene, traveling north when they saw the landowner approaching. Both suspects appeared to be male and based on footprints, Bergman said one man was likely wearing Nike combat boots. One of the suspects was also wearing a full-orange vest.

A black Dodge pickup drove by almost immediately after the suspect shot the deer. Warden Bergman said he hopes the occupants of the Dodge pickup, or anyone else in the area that day will contact the Game and Fish Department with any tips that can help solve this crime.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a bull elk was shot and abandoned sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 am on October 28th by milepost 43.9 on Highway 34 near Wheatland. The elk was shot two times but no meat was taken.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or (307) 777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411.