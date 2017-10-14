What Shot Do I Use?

With waterfowl season in full swing, there are many hunters out there who will be hitting the rivers, ponds and fields across the state

As one who has spent many cold morning in October and November sitting in a blind on the banks of the river, I have been asked by new hunters to the sport of waterfowl hunting before about what shot size is the best for hunting ducks and geese. Well I have compiled a list of local waterfowl and the shot size that works best for them.

Small Ducks:

For small ducks such as Teal, the recommended shot size is either No. 5 or No. 6 steel shot.

Medium Ducks:

For medium size ducks such as Gadwalls, Wigeon and Scaup it is recommended that either No. 4 or No. 3 size steels shot is used.

Large Ducks:

For large size ducks such as Mallards and Canvasbacks it is recommended that No. 2 size steel shot be used.

Geese:

For geese it is often recommended that a large steel shot be used. There are four different sizes of large steel shot. No. 1, BB, BBB and T are all recommended shot sizes for geese.

Remember to always stay safe and have fun in the great outdoors.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail”