Wheatland Man Dies in Crash

A Wheatland man died after he was ejected from his vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover on WYO 34 on Saturday, April 28 near Wheatland in Platte County. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for the crash.

John Teigen Finnerty, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Finnerty was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash occurred between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. around milepost 38. Finnerty was driving a 1998 Saturn when the vehicle exited the road to the left after he navigated a right-hand curve.

The vehicle veered back on the road, then began to slide and exited the road to the left. The Saturn rolled three times and came to an uncontrolled rest on all four wheels. Finnerty was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers are investigating driver fatigue as a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 25th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 33 in 2017, 14 in 2016, and 37 in 2015 to date.

