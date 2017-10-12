Where Is This Smoke Coming From?

The hazy skies and smoky smell which have cropped into Sweetwater County are likely associated with wildfires burning in California.

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley says the smoky haze is almost certainly coming from the multiple wildfires burning in California. Those fires have claimed the lives of at least 23 people and destroyed thousands of structures in Northern California’s wine country.

The National Weather Service in Riverton says the primary wind flow is coming from California, and there is no local significant source of smoke in Wyoming, Idaho, or Utah.