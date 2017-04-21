White Mountain Library Hosting WyoCon On April 29

(Rock Springs, Wyoming) – Comic Cons events are known for the costumes, celebrities and fans. Lots of fans. But they’re also known for being far away and somewhat expensive. The White Mountain Library is bringing their version of this popular event to Sweetwater County. The following is a press release from the Sweetwater County Library:

Well, you don’t have to travel far, far away and spend a lot of money to get the Comic Con experience. The Sweetwater County Library System is hosting WyoCon on Saturday, April 29 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. The event runs from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. There is no admission fee to attend the event.

“After the great response we got last year, we’re going bigger for 2017,” said Young Adult Librarian Aaron Volner who is organizing the event. “We’ve got photos ops all around the library, three guest authors, more movie screenings, and more vendors.”

WyoCon will feature guest authors Amy Kathleen Ryan, Pembroke Sinclair, and Lindsay Schopfer.

Panels will include “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse 101”, Harry Potter, and Marvel vs. DC vs. Indie.

WyoCon will also feature vendors including Gryphon Games and Comics, and Unique Jewelry by Terry Lee.

And a comic con wouldn’t be complete without costumes. Volunteer cosplayers will be roaming the library to take photos with guests. “You don’t have to wear a costume to WyoCon,” Volner said. “But it sure will make it a lot more fun.”

WyoCon is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation.

