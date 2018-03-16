WHP Commissions Four New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned four recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.

During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training. The members of Class 94 that were new to law enforcement participated in over 1,210 hours of academy training.

All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State”.

The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on March 15th. The ceremony marked the 94th graduated Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 94 is:

· Trooper Elijah T. Ellis-Hathaway (Badge # 76 Gillette)

· Trooper Caleb Hobbs (Badge # 50 Hanna)

· Trooper Benjamin D Hockett (Badge # 75 Lander)

· Andrew J. Kelly (Badge # 141 Rock River)

Colonel’s Leadership Award: Trooper Caleb Hobbs

Top Academic Award: Trooper Elijah Ellis-Hathaway

Top Fitness Award: Trooper Elijah Ellis Hathaway

Top Firearms Award: Trooper Benjamin Hockett

Most Improved Fitness Award: Trooper Benjamin Hockett