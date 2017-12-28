WHP Rawlins Lieutenant Bob Garner Retires

After 24 years of faithful service to the citizens of Wyoming, Lieutenant Bob Garner with the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is retiring.

Lt. Garner began his career in January of 1994 and was stationed in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was a Trooper for 12 years in Rawlins before being promoted to Lieutenant over the Rawlins division in 2006.

Lt. Garner loved serving the citizens of Wyoming and working Interstate 80. But even more importantly he will be missed by his Troopers. Lt. Garner served the citizens with pride, distinction, and honor. The WHP will be losing a great asset. After his retirement on December 31st, he says he plans on looking forward to taking some time off and spending some well deserved time around his home.