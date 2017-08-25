WHP’S K-9 Wendy Retires

On August 21st, 2017, Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Wendy officially retired after eight years of faithful service to the state of Wyoming. Trooper Jeramy Pittsley and K-9 Wendy were stationed out of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

During the course of K-9 Wendy’s career, she was deployed 646 times and sniffed out:

4 pounds of Marijuana

6 grams of Cocaine

7 grams of Methamphetamine

7 grams of other illegal narcotics

Wendy was also responsible for finding five guns that were used in the commission of drug trafficking and helped confiscate $192,552 in currency.

K-9 Wendy plans on living the retired life with Trooper Pittsley lying around and chasing tennis balls. Trooper Pittsley will be continuing his career as a K-9 handler with the Patrol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol currently has 10 narcotic and two explosive detection dogs across the state.