Latest

WHP’S K-9 Wendy Retires

TOPICS:

August 25, 2017

Trooper Jeramy Pittsley and K-9 Wendy. Picture courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol.

On August 21st, 2017, Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Wendy officially retired after eight years of faithful service to the state of Wyoming. Trooper Jeramy Pittsley and K-9 Wendy were stationed out of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Mcdonald's Hiring

During the course of K-9 Wendy’s career, she was deployed 646 times and sniffed out:

  • 4 pounds of Marijuana
  • 6 grams of Cocaine
  • 7 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 7 grams of other illegal narcotics

Wendy was also responsible for finding five guns that were used in the commission of drug trafficking and helped confiscate $192,552 in currency.

K-9 Wendy plans on living the retired life with Trooper Pittsley lying around and chasing tennis balls. Trooper Pittsley will be continuing his career as a K-9 handler with the Patrol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol currently has 10 narcotic and two explosive detection dogs across the state.

Wool Warehouse

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "WHP’S K-9 Wendy Retires"

Leave a Reply