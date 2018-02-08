William Lytle (March 28, 1933 – February 4, 2018)

William Lytle, 84, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born on March 28, 1933 in Sinclair, Wyoming, he was born William Solheim and was later adopted at age five by Fred W. Lytle and Marie Thorsen.

Mr. Lytle attended schools in Casper and Riverton, Wyoming and received his GED after enlisting in the United States Army.

He married Shirley McCannon on June 9, 1956 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Mr. Lytle served in the United States Army for two years, and later served in the Wyoming National Guard, OCS where he earned the title 2nd Lieutenant.

He worked as a self-employed truck driver for over 50 years. He was also the owner of BL Contractors and Chances R until he later retired in 2012.

Mr. Lytle enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, boating, working, woodworking, hunting, watching the Utah Jazz and the Denver Broncos.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Lytle, two sons, Jeff Lytle, Scott Lytle, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Margaret Holder, two sons, David Lytle and Donald Lytle.