Wind Gusts Measured 40 to 60 MPH Yesterday Afternoon/Evening

Late Tuesday afternoon was a windy one here in Sweetwater County with wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph recorded by the National Weather Service. The Rock Springs Airport reported a wind gust of 47 mph around 6:15 last evening. Other locations around Rock Springs reported gust at 50 mph. Green River’s peak gust was 41 mph at 6:10 p.m. The highest wind gust in the county was 60 mph at I-80 mile marker 142 at 4:45 p.m.

The combination of hot temperatures, wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph combined with relative humidities under 15 percent will create elevated fire conditions for the area until around sunset. Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution if planning any burning activities today.

