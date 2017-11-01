Latest

60 MPH Wind Gust In Sweetwater County, High Winds Continue Today

TOPICS:

November 1, 2017

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports for Central and Western Wyoming from 7 a.m. yesterday until 7 a.m. today.

Winds in Sweetwater County peaked at 60 miles per hour shortly after 4:30 a.m. today at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. Other gusts in Sweetwater County ranged from 46 mph to 59 mph along Interstate 80.

The strongest gust recorded by the Riverton Office of the National Weather service was 87 mph at about 4:50 a.m. at a location near Muddy Gap.

A high wind warning remains in effect for eastern Sweetwater County and other areas of Wyoming through 9 p.m. today. Click here to view the high wind warning issued by the National Weather service.

Below are the peak wind gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in Riverton between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday:

WWB Bud Light

...Updated Wind reports over the past 24hrs through 7 AM Wednesday...

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

...Yellowstone National Park...
Hoyt Peak                    61 MPH    0215 AM 11/01   9800

...Wind River Mountains West...
2 W South Pass City          50 MPH    0411 PM 10/31   8185
8 W South Pass City          49 MPH    0550 PM 10/31   8120

...Wind River Mountains East...
10 W Fort Washakie           65 MPH    0701 AM 11/01   9235
Red Canyon                   48 MPH    0410 AM 11/01   6768

...Wind River Basin...
Riverton Airport             59 MPH    1057 PM 10/31   5525

...Upper Wind River Basin...
Dubois Airport               52 MPH    0135 PM 10/31   7297
Crowheart                    51 MPH    0407 PM 10/31   6099

...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains...
Summit - Jackson Resort      65 MPH    0530 AM 11/01   10318
3 S Togwotee Pass            54 MPH    0500 AM 11/01   10430

...South Lincoln County...
Kemmerer Airport             46 MPH    0455 AM 11/01   7285

...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges...
Mt Coffin                    80 MPH    0600 AM 11/01   10870
21 W Big Piney               62 MPH    0109 AM 11/01   8200

...Rock Springs and Green River...
7 WSW Rock Springs           45 MPH    0545 AM 11/01   6238

...Natrona County Lower Elevations...
Casper Outer Drive           58 MPH    0331 AM 11/01   5463

...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range...
7 SW Muddy Gap               87 MPH    0450 AM 11/01   7380
16 S Hiland                  58 MPH    0510 AM 11/01   6380
Beaver Rim                   54 MPH    0216 AM 11/01   6784
Jeffrey City                 46 MPH    0415 AM 11/01   6374

...East Sweetwater County...
Rock Springs Airport         60 MPH    0434 AM 11/01   6760
15 SE Rock Springs           59 MPH    0344 AM 11/01   7550
I 80 - Mile Marker 184       55 MPH    0631 AM 11/01   7112
I 80 - Mile Marker 142       50 MPH    0840 PM 10/31   7162
I 80 - Mile Marker 157       46 MPH    0430 PM 10/31   6965

...Cody Foothills...
8 S Clark                    66 MPH    0415 PM 10/31   4710
2 WSW Cody                   60 MPH    1036 PM 10/31   5167
20 SW Cody                   51 MPH    0352 PM 10/31   5843
5 WNW Clark                  49 MPH    1123 PM 10/31   4659
Cody Airport                 47 MPH    0408 PM 10/31   5100

...Absaroka Mountains...
Chief Joseph Hwy             80 MPH    0645 PM 10/31   8136
10 N Dubois                  59 MPH    0457 AM 11/01   8085
3 E Pahaska                  55 MPH    0357 PM 10/31   7500
Crandall                     46 MPH    0212 PM 10/31   6640
10 WNW Cody                  45 MPH    0540 AM 11/01   8401

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "60 MPH Wind Gust In Sweetwater County, High Winds Continue Today"

Leave a Reply