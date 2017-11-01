60 MPH Wind Gust In Sweetwater County, High Winds Continue Today

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports for Central and Western Wyoming from 7 a.m. yesterday until 7 a.m. today.

Winds in Sweetwater County peaked at 60 miles per hour shortly after 4:30 a.m. today at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. Other gusts in Sweetwater County ranged from 46 mph to 59 mph along Interstate 80.

The strongest gust recorded by the Riverton Office of the National Weather service was 87 mph at about 4:50 a.m. at a location near Muddy Gap.

A high wind warning remains in effect for eastern Sweetwater County and other areas of Wyoming through 9 p.m. today. Click here to view the high wind warning issued by the National Weather service.

Below are the peak wind gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in Riverton between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday:

...Updated Wind reports over the past 24hrs through 7 AM Wednesday... Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.) ...Yellowstone National Park... Hoyt Peak 61 MPH 0215 AM 11/01 9800 ...Wind River Mountains West... 2 W South Pass City 50 MPH 0411 PM 10/31 8185 8 W South Pass City 49 MPH 0550 PM 10/31 8120 ...Wind River Mountains East... 10 W Fort Washakie 65 MPH 0701 AM 11/01 9235 Red Canyon 48 MPH 0410 AM 11/01 6768 ...Wind River Basin... Riverton Airport 59 MPH 1057 PM 10/31 5525 ...Upper Wind River Basin... Dubois Airport 52 MPH 0135 PM 10/31 7297 Crowheart 51 MPH 0407 PM 10/31 6099 ...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains... Summit - Jackson Resort 65 MPH 0530 AM 11/01 10318 3 S Togwotee Pass 54 MPH 0500 AM 11/01 10430 ...South Lincoln County... Kemmerer Airport 46 MPH 0455 AM 11/01 7285 ...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges... Mt Coffin 80 MPH 0600 AM 11/01 10870 21 W Big Piney 62 MPH 0109 AM 11/01 8200 ...Rock Springs and Green River... 7 WSW Rock Springs 45 MPH 0545 AM 11/01 6238 ...Natrona County Lower Elevations... Casper Outer Drive 58 MPH 0331 AM 11/01 5463 ...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range... 7 SW Muddy Gap 87 MPH 0450 AM 11/01 7380 16 S Hiland 58 MPH 0510 AM 11/01 6380 Beaver Rim 54 MPH 0216 AM 11/01 6784 Jeffrey City 46 MPH 0415 AM 11/01 6374 ...East Sweetwater County... Rock Springs Airport 60 MPH 0434 AM 11/01 6760 15 SE Rock Springs 59 MPH 0344 AM 11/01 7550 I 80 - Mile Marker 184 55 MPH 0631 AM 11/01 7112 I 80 - Mile Marker 142 50 MPH 0840 PM 10/31 7162 I 80 - Mile Marker 157 46 MPH 0430 PM 10/31 6965 ...Cody Foothills... 8 S Clark 66 MPH 0415 PM 10/31 4710 2 WSW Cody 60 MPH 1036 PM 10/31 5167 20 SW Cody 51 MPH 0352 PM 10/31 5843 5 WNW Clark 49 MPH 1123 PM 10/31 4659 Cody Airport 47 MPH 0408 PM 10/31 5100 ...Absaroka Mountains... Chief Joseph Hwy 80 MPH 0645 PM 10/31 8136 10 N Dubois 59 MPH 0457 AM 11/01 8085 3 E Pahaska 55 MPH 0357 PM 10/31 7500 Crandall 46 MPH 0212 PM 10/31 6640 10 WNW Cody 45 MPH 0540 AM 11/01 8401 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.