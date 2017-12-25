Windy With Low Visibilty Statement From NWS

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued the following weather statement from Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County and south Lincoln County:

Blowing snow and slick roads Impacting travel today… Areas of light snow will come to an end this morning. However, strong westerly winds will cause areas of blowing snow today into the evening hours across much of Sweetwater County, and southern Lincoln counties.

Visibility will be reduced to under a mile at times especially in open areas. The strong wind in combination with slick roads could cause loss of vehicle control or a blow over especially for light, high profile vehicles. Please allow extra time to reach your destination today.