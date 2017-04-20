Winners Of Q96 Jet-A-Way To Nashville Announced

During a special Winners Only Party Wednesday evening, two lucky listeners of radio station 96.5 KQSW, (Q96), won a trip to Nashville for the June 7-11th CMA Music Festival. The contest was a joint venture between Q96 and the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport, who provided the airfare.

University of Wyoming student Greer Barney was the first winner drawn from those who qualified by listening to the station and local remote broadcast locations. Greer said she plans to take her mother, Beth Whitman, to Nashville for the trip of a lifetime. It will be Greer’s first visit to Nashville.

Carma Lee was the second winner drawn from those qualifiers in attendance. Carma plans to bring her husband, Rick Lee, on the trip. This will also be their first Nashville visit.

The Q96 Winners Only Party took place at Coyote Creek who prepared a Nashville themed menu for the event.

Both winners and their guests won a trip to Nashville for the CMA Music Festival which included tickets to the event, tickets to all concerts at Nissan Stadium, plane tickets, and hotel accommodations.

Q96 Jet-A-Way to Nashville was also sponsored by:

CTS

Anytime Fitness

Ron’s Ace Rentals

Ace Auto Repair

EZ Cash

Liberty Tax

307 Salon

Taco Time

Wind River Casino

Carpet One

Skin Dynamics

Kelly’s Convenience Centers

Trona Valley FCU

RS Auto Repair