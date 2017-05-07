Winners From Saturday’s Pinewood Derby

While the nation’s interest may have been on the Kentucky Derby horse race, in Rock Springs the Pinewood Derby District Finals was on the mind of over 50 Cub Scouts. Yesterday’s racers had qualified for the competition through racing within their own Dens.

Cub Scouts, with the help of parents, build their own cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine, plastic wheels, and metal axles.

Here are the results from yesterday’s Trapper Trails Council and Wyoming Trails District Pinewood Derby which took place at the Catholic Parish Hall in Rock Spring:

Tiger Den Division:

1st – Jacob Brostein, Car #104, Average Speed – 127.42, 2nd – Douglas Poirer, Car #105, Average Speed – 122.33

Wolves Den Division:

1st – Tavin Vendetti, Car #106, Average Speed – 136.38, 2nd – Boston James, Car #44, Average Speed – 134.58, 3rd – Carter Lyamn, Car #11, Average Speed – 133.53

Bear’s Den Division:

1st – Christian Flores, Car #1, Average Speed – 134.15, Dillion Bazzle, Car #78, Average Speed – 132.83. 3rd – Marcus Barragon, #32, Average Speed – 132.50

Webelos Division:

Lennix Munoz, Car #72, Average Speed – 137.58, 2nd – Faron Capazzoli, Car #125, Average Speed – 134.18, 3rd – Kaden Rcker, Car #148, AVerage Speed – 134/16

Best In Show: Marcus Kopp, Car #50