Winter Storm Warning In Effect Saturday 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2:00 a.m. SATURDAY TO 5:00 a.m.SUNDAY... Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches are expected. Effecting Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. Tonight - A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – Snow. High near 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.