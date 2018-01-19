Saturday – Snow. High near 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Be the first to comment on "Winter Storm Warning In Effect Saturday 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday"