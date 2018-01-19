Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 2 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

People are advised to plan on difficult travel conditions with possible snow accumulations of four to eight inches and localized amount up to 12 inches.

The Winter Storm Watch includes Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

See the full Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service below:

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Including the cities of Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter

138 PM MST Fri Jan 19 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO

5 AM MST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult

travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE…Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East

Sweetwater County. * WHEN…2 AM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will

cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe

winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep

an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.