Sweetwater County will be under a Winter Storm Watch from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible beginning Friday night through Saturday.

People are advised to plan on difficult travel conditions with possible snow accumulations of four to six inches along and north of I80. Six to nine inches of snow is possible south of I80 including at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The Winter Storm Watch includes Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

See the full Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service below:

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County- Including the cities of Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter 1214 PM MST Thu Jan 18 2018 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches along and north of Interstate 80 with 6 to 9 inches south of Interstate 80 including around Flaming Gorge Reservoir. * WHERE…Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN…From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Travel along Interstate 80 and other area highways may be severely hampered by periods of heavier snow, snow covered roads and increasing northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts over 40 mph in eastern and southern Sweetwater County by Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.