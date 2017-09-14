Winter Storm Watch Issued Through Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will take effect late tonight through Saturday morning.

The Winter Storm Watch includes the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains. Rain is expected to turn to snow tonight in the higher elevations. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur on Friday, with snowfall in elevations as low as 6000 feet in some areas.

Some high elevation areas may see more than a foot of snowfall.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. It is recommended that people continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service is below. Continue scrolling to see details for each location.

…Early season snowstorm for the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains from late night through Saturday morning… An unseasonably cold weather system will and abundant moisture laden stream of Pacific moisture may result in moderate to heavy snowfall amounts for the mountains of Western and Central Wyoming from late tonight through Saturday morning. Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast- …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * TIMING…Rain will turn to snow above 10000 feet after midnight tonight, with the snow level gradually lowering to 7000 feet by Friday night. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Saturday morning with the heaviest snowfall likely occurring on Friday. * SNOW AMOUNTS…4 to 8 inches above 7500 feet, 8 to 14 inches above 9000 feet. * MAIN IMPACT…Powder River and Granite Pass may become slick making travel difficult. * OTHER IMPACTS…Hikers and campers should prepare for sharply colder weather along with potentially very significant snow accumulations on hiking trails. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

…Early season snowstorm for the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains from late night through Saturday morning… An unseasonably cold weather system will and abundant moisture laden stream of Pacific moisture may result in moderate to heavy snowfall amounts for the mountains of Western and Central Wyoming from late tonight through Saturday morning. Wind River Mountains West-Salt River and Wyoming Ranges- …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * TIMING…Rain will turn to snow above 10000 feet after midnight tonight, with the snow level lowering to 7000 feet by late Friday. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Friday night. * SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches * MAIN IMPACT…Salt River Pass and South Pass may become slick and snow covered making travel difficult. * OTHER IMPACTS…Hikers and campers should prepare for sharply colder weather along with potentially very significant snow accumulations on hiking trails. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

…Early season snowstorm for the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains from late night through Saturday morning… An unseasonably cold weather system will and abundant moisture laden stream of Pacific moisture may result in moderate to heavy snowfall amounts for the mountains of Western and Central Wyoming from late tonight through Saturday morning. Yellowstone National Park-Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Including the cities of Lake, Mammoth, and Old Faithful …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * TIMING…Rain will turn to snow above 8500 feet after midnight tonight with the snow level lowering to 6500 feet by Friday night. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Friday night. * SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 6 inches possible above 8500 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 10000 feet. * MAIN IMPACT…Togwotee and Teton Pass as well some elevated roads in Yellowstone Park may become slick making travel difficult. * OTHER IMPACTS…Hikers and campers should prepare for sharply colder weather along with potentially significant snow accumulations on hiking trails. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

…Early season snowstorm for the Western and Central Wyoming Mountains from late night through Saturday morning… An unseasonably cold weather system will and abundant moisture laden stream of Pacific moisture may result in moderate to heavy snowfall amounts for the mountains of Western and Central Wyoming from late tonight through Saturday morning. Absaroka Mountains-Wind River Mountains East- …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * TIMING…Rain will turn to snow above 8500 feet after midnight tonight, with the snow level lowering to 6000 to 7000 feet by late Friday. The snowfall will be heavy at times through Friday night. * Snow Amounts…4 to 8 inches above 8500 feet, 8 to 14 inches above 10000 feet possible. * MAIN IMPACT…Highway 26 along Togwotee Pass and Highway 296 in the Absaroka Mountains along Dead Indian Pass may become slick and snow covered. * OTHER IMPACTS…Hikers and campers should prepare for sharply colder weather along with potentially very significant snow accumulations on hiking trails. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.