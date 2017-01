The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for this afternoon through Thursday morning.

Heavy snow is expected to begin late this afternoon and continue to spread across Southwest Wyoming late tonight. Periods of heavy snow are expected by 2 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Total snowfall amounts of five to eight inches are expected and highways may became slick and snow packed.

Below is the Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service:

…HEAVY SNOW AMOUNTS ANTICIPATED FOR SOUTHWEST WYOMING THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… .SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF PACIFIC MOISTURE OVERRIDING A NEARBY COLD FRONT… AS WELL THE PRESENCE OF THE STRONG UPPER LEVEL JET STREAM NEARBY MAY RESULT IN SNOW… HEAVY AT TIMES… ACROSS SOUTHWEST WYOMING… BEGINNING LATE THIS AFTERNOON IN THE STAR VALLEY AND SALT AND WYOMING RANGES… AND THEN SPREADING TO THE REST OF SOUTHWEST WYOMING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ALONG WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS. WYZ028-029-032200- /O.CON.KRIW.WS.A.0001.170104T0900Z-170105T1800Z/ROCK SPRINGS AND GREEN RIVER-FLAMING GORGE-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ROCK SPRINGS…GREEN RIVER 606 AM MST TUE JAN 3 2017 …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… * TIMING…PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW DEVELOPING BY 12 NOON TODAY… CONTINUING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. SNOW MAY BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES BY 2 AM TONIGHT… CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY… WEDNESDAY NIGHT… AND THROUGH 11 AM THURSDAY. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. BLUSTERY EASTERLY WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH A COLD FRONT WILL ARRIVE BETWEEN 4 AND 5 PM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * SNOW TOTALS…5 TO 8 INCHES. * MAIN IMPACT…HIGHWAYS WILL BECOME SLICK AND SNOW PACKED INCLUDING INTERSTATE 80. * OTHER IMPACTS…AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA LATER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING WITH EAST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH AND FALLING TEMPERATURES TO NEAR OR BELOW ZERO WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE WIND WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WHICH MAY RESULT IN LOWERED VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO ON AREA HIGHWAYS AT TIMES INCLUDING INTERSTATE 80 ALONG WITH WIND CHILLS DROPPING TO 15 TO 25 BELOW ZERO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW AND/OR BLOWING SNOW THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.