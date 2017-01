Winter Weather Advisory Extended To 5 P.M..

The National Weather Service in Riverton has extended a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. today. The advisory was initially set to expire at 2 p.m.

The amount of snowfall expected has also been increased. The advisory now says the area will get between two and six inches of snow.

Road conditions will likely deteriorate as the winter weather continues. You can get the latest road condition updates at wyo4news.com/road-report/.

Below is the updated Winter Weather Advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 1016 AM MST WED JAN 11 2017 …LONG DURATION WINTER STORM CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE WEST THROUGH THIS EVENING… …WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR THE CODY FOOTHILLS AND THE NORTHERN BIG HORN BASIN… …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES CONTINUE FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING TODAY AND THIS EVENING… .SEVERAL WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL IMPACT MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT BRINGING PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND WIND. WYZ028>030-112300- /O.CON.KRIW.WW.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170112T0000Z/ ROCK SPRINGS AND GREEN RIVER-FLAMING GORGE-EAST SWEETWATER COUNTY- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ROCK SPRINGS…GREEN RIVER…WAMSUTTER 1016 AM MST WED JAN 11 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON… * TIMING…PERIODS OF SNOW BEGINNING THIS MORNING AND CONTINUING INTO THIS AFTERNOON. * SNOWFALL…2 TO LOCALLY 6 INCHES. * WIND AND VISIBILITY…WEST 25 TO 40 MPH WITH VISIBILITY UNDER ONE HALF MILE IN SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. * MAIN IMPACT…INTERSTATE 80 AND OTHER AREA ROADWAYS WILL SLICK AND POTENTIALLY QUITE ICY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO AROUND FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT VISIBILITIES WILL BE SEVERELY LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND FALLING SNOW BLOWING SNOW AROUND. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING… ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. CHECK THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS AT WYOROAD.INFO OR BY DIALING 5 1 1.