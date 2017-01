Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Snow Expected Today and Tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County which will remain in effect until 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Snow is expected throughout the day and most of tomorrow with new snow accumulation of three to five inches possible.

Wind and blowing snow will limit visibility bringing it down to a quarter mile to half a mile in some areas with moderate to heavy snowfall.

Roads, highways, and the interstate will become slick and snow packed at times.

Visit Wyo4News.com/road-report/ or wyoroad.info for up-to-date road conditions and closure information.

Below is the advisory issued by NWS:

ROCK SPRINGS AND GREEN RIVER-FLAMING GORGE-EAST SWEETWATER COUNTY- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ROCK SPRINGS…GREEN RIVER…WAMSUTTER 410AM MST MON JAN 23 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RIVERTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SWEETWATER COUNTY..WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY. * TIMING…SNOWFALL WILL BECOME STEADIER LATER THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY TODAY, INTO TONIGHT, AND THROUGH MOST OF THE DAY TUESDAY. * SNOW TOTALS…3 TO 5 INCHES. * WIND AND VISIBILITY…QUARTER TO HALF MILE IN MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL. * MAIN IMPACT…ROADS AND HIGHWAYS INCLUDING INTERSTATE 80 BECOMING SLICK AND SNOW PACKED AND TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT VISIBILITIES WILL BE SEVERELY LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW AROUND. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING… ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. CHECK THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS AT WYOROAD.INFO OR BY DIALING 5 1 1.