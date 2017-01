Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective from 5 p.m. today until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Snow is expected to develop this evening with the most snow hitting late tonight and into the morning hours with total snowfall of two to four inches possible.

The biggest impact is expected on I-80 and area roadways where roads will likely become slick and visibility could be reduced to under half a mile at times.

Below is the advisory issued by the National Weather Service:

ROCK SPRINGS AND GREEN RIVER-FLAMING GORGE-EAST SWEETWATER COUNTY- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ROCK SPRINGS…GREEN RIVER…WAMSUTTER 121 PM MST TUE JAN 10 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST WEDNESDAY… * TIMING…SNOW WILL DEVELOP THIS EVENING WITH A PERIOD OF HEAVIER SNOW POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * SNOWFALL…2 TO 4 INCHES. * WIND AND VISIBILITY…WEST 25 TO 40 MPH WITH VISIBILITY UNDER ONE HALF MILE IN SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. * MAIN IMPACT…INTERSTATE 80 AND OTHER AREA ROADWAYS WILL SLICK AND POTENTIALLY QUITE ICY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO AROUND FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT VISIBILITIES WILL BE SEVERELY LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND FALLING SNOW BLOWING SNOW AROUND. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING… ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. CHECK THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS AT WYOROAD.INFO OR BY DIALING 5 1 1.