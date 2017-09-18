Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western and Northern Mountains

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western and northern mountains in Wyoming above 8500 feet. The warning takes effect at 9 p.m. tonight and remains in effect until 9 p.m. tomorrow.

The National Weather Service says three to six inches are expected in those areas with isolated areas of more snow, potentially up to 10 inches.

Hunters and campers are advised to be prepared for winter weather conditions and wind.

Below is the Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service:

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * TIMING…Snow will develop across the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains becoming widespread around 9 pm mdt. Periods of wet snow will bring accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 8500 feet with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from 8500 to 7500 feet. Snowfall will taper off by 9 pm mdt Tuesday evening. Strong gusty west winds are also expected on the passes and higher ridges. * MAIN IMPACT…Snow and wind may make travel difficult above 8500 feet. * OTHER IMPACTS…Campers and hunters should be prepared for cold snowy and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.

9 PM MDT TUESDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * TIMING…Snow will develop across Yellowstone National Park becoming widespread around 9 pm mdt. Periods of wet snow will bring accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 8500 feet with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from 8500 to 7500 feet. Snowfall will taper off by 9 pm mdt Tuesday evening. Strong gusty west winds are also expected on the passes and higher ridges. * MAIN IMPACT…Snow and wind may make travel difficult above 8500 feet. * OTHER IMPACTS…Campers should be prepared for cold snowy and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions with Park officials.

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * TIMING…Snow will develop across the Wind River mountains becoming widespread around 9 pm mdt. Periods of wet snow will bring accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 8500 feet with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from 8500 to 7500 feet. Snowfall will taper off by 9 pm mdt Tuesday evening. Strong gusty west winds are also expected on the passes and higher ridges. * MAIN IMPACT…Snow and wind may make travel difficult above 8500 feet. * OTHER IMPACTS…Campers and hunters should be prepared for cold snowy and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.

Absaroka Mountains- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * TIMING…Snow will develop across the Absaroka mountains becoming widespread around 9 pm mdt. Periods of wet snow will bring accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 8500 feet with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from 8500 to 7500 feet. Snowfall will taper off by 9 pm mdt Tuesday evening. Strong gusty west winds are also expected on the passes and higher ridges. * MAIN IMPACT…Snow and wind may make travel difficult above 8500 feet. * OTHER IMPACTS…Campers and hunters should be prepared for cold snowy and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.