Winter Weather Coming Our Way Wednesday Night With Cold To Follow

From the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County and South Lincoln County:

Snow and strong northeast wind will develop across the area Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning before tapering off and ending. Sharply colder air will be ushered in with this system Thursday. Snowfall amounts will generally vary from 2 to 4 inches across the area along with northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph.

Plan accordingly if you plan on travelling across Interstate 80 and the other area roadways Wednesday night or Thursday.