Winter Weather Statement Issued For Sweetwater County and Surrounding Area

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued the following weather statement for our area:

For: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County lower elevations, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected today from the Red Desert to Casper. A few gusts of 60 mph can be expected in a few areas including outer drive just south of the city of Casper. These increasing winds will be in response to the increasing pressure gradient ahead of an approaching arctic cold front. The arctic cold front will track south across Northern Wyoming tonight and then stall out across Central Wyoming late tonight. Pacific moisture will stream northeast into Wyoming associated with the upper level trough that will be responsible for pushing the cold front south across Wyoming. This will result in 1 to 3 inches of snowfall to accumulate late tonight and into Monday morning in many areas as the cold air filters in from the north behind the front Monday, high temperatures will remain in the teens while periods of light snow continue. The snow will end by Monday evening followed by temperatures dropping to the single digits Monday tonight.