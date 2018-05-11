With Win, Tigers Are State Bound While Lady Wolves See Season End

The Rock Springs Tigers came away with a narrow 1-0 victory over Evanston yesterday in the opening round of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament in Green River. The win not only moves the Tigers into today’s semi-final match against Casper Kelly Walsh, who received an opening round bye, but also assures the Tigers of a spot in next week’s 4A State Soccer Tournament. Today’s Rock Springs/Kelly Walsh match will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Wolves Stadium in Green River.

In the other 4A Boys semi-final match-up, top seeded Green River will take on Casper Natrona at 7:00 p.m. The Wolves had an opening round bye while Natrona moved into the semi-finals by defeating Jackson 2-0.

In 4A West girls play, the Green River Lady Wolves saw their season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to Casper Natrona. Natrona moves into a semi-final match against top seeded Rock Springs Lady Tigers at 5:00 p.m. today at Wolves Stadium in Green River. The Lady Tigers had an opening round bye.

The other 4A girls semi-final match will have Jackson, a 4-1 winner over Evanston, playing second seed Casper Kelly Walsh at 1:00 p.m.