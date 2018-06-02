WJFR Rodeo Kicks Off This Morning In Farson

This morning at 10:00 a.m. the Wyoming Junior Finals Rodeo will kick off their first day of the two day event at the Farson Rodeo Grounds.

Advertisement

Junior cowboys and cowgirls from Wyoming and Colorado will be competing for prizes and season points and a chance to compete at the Wyoming Junior Finals Rodeo which will take place in August in Glenrock, Wyoming.

Today’s start time is 10:00 a.m. with the Sunday session starting at 9:00 a.m. Concession will be available both days.

Advertisement

Here are the events that will be taking place both days:

Junior Steer Riding, Peewee Goats, Junior Girl Goats, Junior Boy Goats, Senior Steer Riding, Senior Girl Goats, Senior Boy Calf Tying, Peewee Poles, Junior Poles, Senior Poles, Junior Girl Breakaway, Junior Boy Breakaway, Senior Girl Breakaway, Senior Boy Breakaway, Peewee Barrels, Junior Barrels, Senior Barrels, Junior Team Roping, Senior Team Roping.