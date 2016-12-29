WLCI Hosts Meeting In Cheyenne

The Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative Executive Committee will meet in Cheyenne January 10-January 12 to discuss a variety of topics.

The meeting begins at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, and ends at 12:00 p.m. on January 12. The meeting will occur in the Elk Room at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, 5400 Bishop Blvd, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Topics of discussion will include the confirmation of the chairperson transition, approval of the August 2016 meeting notes, agency budgets, Coordination Team updates, partner recognitions, and discussion of the program’s future endeavors.

The public is invited to attend the multi-day meeting to learn more about the collaborative efforts of federal, state, county and local agencies to address habitat issues in landscape conservation throughout southern and southwest Wyoming. The EC welcomes public comments at designated times.

For more information about WLCI, please visit www.wlci.gov or contact Phillip Blundell at 307-352-0227.

About the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative:

The WLCI is a long-term, science-based effort to assess and enhance aquatic and terrestrial habitats at a landscape scale in southwest Wyoming, while facilitating responsible development of the region’s valuable energy resources. The WLCI Executive Committee is comprised of representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, conservation districts and county commissions.

