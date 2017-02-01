WLCI Local Project Development Teams Hold February Meetings

The Local Project Development Teams for the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative will meet at various locations in southwest Wyoming during February.

Land owners, project proponents, and the public are invited to attend the LPDT meetings which will include updates on existing conservation projects, the introduction of potential projects, and a determination of the project prioritization process.

For more information, please call Phillip Blundell at 307-352-0227 or visit www.wlci.gov.

The LPDT meetings are scheduled for:

Carbon County: Thursday, February 2, 10:00 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Rawlins Field Office

1300 N. Third St., Rawlins, Wyoming

Sweetwater County: Friday, February 3, 9:00 a.m.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Green River Regional Office

351 Astle Ave., Green River, Wyoming

Sublette County : Thursday, February 9, 10:00 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Pinedale Field Office

1625 W. Pine St., Pinedale, Wyoming

Lincoln/Uinta Counties: Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Kemmerer Field Office

430 North Highway 189, Kemmerer, Wyoming