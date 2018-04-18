WLCI Local Project Development Teams Hold May Meetings

The Local Project Development Teams (LPDTs) for the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative (WLCI) will meet at various locations in southwest Wyoming in May.

Advertisement

Land owners, project proponents and the public are invited to attend the LPDT meetings which will include updates on existing conservation projects as well as presentations on and prioritization of potential projects for 2019.

The LPDT meetings schedule:

Carbon County

Thursday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Rawlins Field Office

1300 N. Third St., Rawlins, Wyo.

Sweetwater County

Friday, May 4, 9 a.m.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Green River Regional Office

351 Astle Ave., Green River, Wyo.

Lincoln/Uinta Counties

Tuesday, May 8, 10 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Kemmerer Field Office

430 North Highway 189, Kemmerer, Wyo.

Sublette County

Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management, Pinedale Field Office

1625 W. Pine St., Pinedale, Wyo.

For more information, please call Jim Wassen at 307-352-0313 or visit www.wlci.gov.