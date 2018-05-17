Wolves Advance To Semi-Finals; Tigers and Lady Tigers To Consolation Round

The number one 4A West-leading Green River Wolves boys soccer team advance to the Semi-Final round of the 4A State Soccer Tournament after a 4-0 shutout victory over Cheyenne East. The Wolves will take on the Cheyenne Central Indians who are currently second in the 4A East. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers both lost their games and will both play in the consolation rounds. The Tigers fell 2-0 to Laramie and will take on Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tigers will take on Kelly Walsh after their loss to Campbell County. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m.