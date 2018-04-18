Wolves And Jackson Split Soccer Matches.

The Green River Soccer teams split their home matches with Jackson yesterday at Wolves Stadium. The Wolves boys started the day off with a 3-0 shutout win over the Broncs. The win lifts the Wolves record to 3-1-1 in 4A West Conference play and 7-2-2 on the year.
The Lady Wolves were not as fortunate as they fell 5-1 to Jackson. The loss drops the Green River girls record to 1-3-1 in conference play.
Both Green River teams are idle until Saturday when they will host Rock Springs at Wolves Stadium.
